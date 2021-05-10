Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

