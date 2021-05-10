Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $365,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $102.18. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.