Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 235.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,202. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

