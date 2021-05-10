Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $64.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.