Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 4,692 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.58. 13,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

