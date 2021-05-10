Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mondelez International by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 92,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.