Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.43 ($14.62).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

