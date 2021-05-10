Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

