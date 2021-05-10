Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

