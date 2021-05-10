Morgan Stanley Trims Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Target Price to $143.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

