MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.22 ($127.32).

ETR:MOR opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.57. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

