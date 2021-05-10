MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

NYSE MP opened at $27.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.