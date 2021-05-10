MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anthem by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $396.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $397.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.62.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

