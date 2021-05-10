MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $504.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

