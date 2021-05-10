MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in EOG Resources by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

NYSE EOG opened at $83.10 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

