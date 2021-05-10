Mushroom (MUSH) Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Mushroom has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. Mushroom has a total market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $6,233.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $403.00 or 0.00704005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00068169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00246766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $701.99 or 0.01226297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.22 or 0.00742822 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,225,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

