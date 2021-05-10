Mysterium Hits Market Capitalization of $12.08 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $12.08 million and $100,121.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00082864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00781625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.72 or 0.08909654 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.