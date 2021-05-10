MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $15,543,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.