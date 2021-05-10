Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $34.13

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.13, but opened at $30.09. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 341 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

