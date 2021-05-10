National Bankshares Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$134.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$130.43.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$122.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.91. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$74.84 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.82.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

