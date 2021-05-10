National Bankshares Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$53.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

TSE:TOY opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$16.87 and a 12-month high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

