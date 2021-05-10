Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Shares of NGS opened at $9.48 on Monday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

