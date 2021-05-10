Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.48

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 4617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

