Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nephros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at $4,719,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

