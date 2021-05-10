Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $495.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

