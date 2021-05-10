NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.77 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to 1.710-1.770 EPS.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 303,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,097. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.