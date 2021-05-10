Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.63.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

