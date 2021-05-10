New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.