New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Lydall worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

