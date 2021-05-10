New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 442 Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Seacor worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seacor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

