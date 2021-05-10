New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Varex Imaging worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,447 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $24.52 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.18 million, a PE ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

