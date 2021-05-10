New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.38 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

