New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE INN opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

