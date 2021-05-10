Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

