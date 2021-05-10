News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 4,643,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. News has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Get News alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.