Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $388.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

