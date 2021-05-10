Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

