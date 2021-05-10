Next Capital Management LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund accounts for 2.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of FRA opened at $13.05 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.