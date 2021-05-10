NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,110.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,110.63 ($79.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday.

NXT opened at GBX 8,310.82 ($108.58) on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a one year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a market cap of £11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,996.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,363.35.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

