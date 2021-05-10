NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.