NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.56. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 9,250 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The stock has a market cap of $943.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

