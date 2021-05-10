NFI Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$25.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$32.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -39.21%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

