NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Reaches Market Cap of $771,161.74

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $1,377.07 or 0.02400322 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $771,161.74 and approximately $30,078.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.27 or 0.00814472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.80 or 0.09215198 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

