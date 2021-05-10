NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NGM opened at $26.77 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

