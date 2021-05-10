Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,500.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,471 ($19.22), with a volume of 9585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,244.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of £550.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Nichols’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, insider David Rattigan bought 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

