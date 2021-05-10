Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $23.59 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $779,023.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

