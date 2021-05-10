Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Tenneco by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,814,570 shares of company stock valued at $136,905,268 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.