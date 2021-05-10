Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 80.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

