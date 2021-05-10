Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,010 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.