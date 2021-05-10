Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,977 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,799 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CLNC opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

